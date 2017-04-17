Savannah construction activity contin...

Savannah construction activity continues record-breaking trend

14 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Work continued Monday on an apartment complex on East Broad Street, one of 20 projects that make up more than two-thirds of the construction investment in Savannah so far this year. The top 20 building permits in 2017 make up about 1 percent of about 2,000 issued, but the projects add up to more than $90 million in value and about two-thirds of the investment made so far this year.

