Savannah City Council to consider parking changes

The Savannah City Council appears ready to approve a consultant's downtown parking plan, which includes increased rates and extended paid-parking hours that would be enforced on weekends. The mayor and aldermen voiced no opposition to the plan when it was again presented by staff during a workshop on Tuesday, and the proposed changes are now expected to go before the council for approval on May 11. The recommendations by Atlanta-based Nelson/Nygaard were last presented to the council in August after the study was first unveiled publicly more than a year ago.

