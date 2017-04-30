Savannah City Council approves storag...

Savannah City Council approves storage facility development on Limerick St.

A new development coming to Limerick Street behind Whole Foods caused a bit of controversy during Thursday's Savannah City Council meeting. Council approved a measure allowing a five-story storage facility to be built in that area, even though the Metropolitan Planning Commission previously denied the request.

