Savannah City Council approves storage facility development on Limerick St.
A new development coming to Limerick Street behind Whole Foods caused a bit of controversy during Thursday's Savannah City Council meeting. Council approved a measure allowing a five-story storage facility to be built in that area, even though the Metropolitan Planning Commission previously denied the request.
