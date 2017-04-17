Savannah-based Seacrest Partners, Atlanta firm to merge July 1
New logo for Sterling Seacrest Partners, a merger of Savannah's Seacrest Partners and Atlanta's Sterling Risk Advisors, which becomes effective July 1. Savannah-based Seacrest Partners Inc. has announced it will merge with Atlanta-based Sterling Risk Advisors Inc. and operate as Sterling Seacrest Partners Inc., effective July 1. The merged firm will employ more than 150 insurance agents and service team members with six offices in Savannah, Atlanta and Columbus; Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Little Rock, Ark. "We are thrilled to combine forces with Sterling Risk Advisors, a firm that shares our passion for a client-first approach and a deeply rooted commitment to the communities we serve," said Seacrest President David Paddison.
