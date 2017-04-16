Savannah 100 Foundation awards two Judge Eugene Gadsden Memorial Scholarships
Two area high school students have been named recipients of the inaugural Savannah 100 Foundation's 2017 Eugene Gadsden Memorial Scholarships for budding lawyers who want to make a difference here. The first winners are Sarah Abdelrahim of Rincon, a senior at South Effingham High School, and Zakimya N. Holmes of Garden City, a senior at Windsor Forest High School.
