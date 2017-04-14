Saint Leo students donate to Greenbriar
Members of the Psychology Club at Saint Leo University-Savannah Center assembled and delivered 80 Easter baskets this week for residents of Greenbriar Children's Center. The center is a safe haven for many children who are homeless and/or displaced from their families.
