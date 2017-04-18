Raising Hope Gala held to benefit Uni...

Raising Hope Gala held to benefit Union Mission Savannah

For the last 80 years, Union Mission has been caring for Savannah's homeless community, and the public came together to celebrate their hard work at the Raising Hope Gala. The Hyatt Regency Hotel Ballroom was packed Thursday night for dinner and a keynote speech from bestselling author and motivational speaker, Bertice Berry.

