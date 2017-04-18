Raising Hope Gala held to benefit Union Mission Savannah
For the last 80 years, Union Mission has been caring for Savannah's homeless community, and the public came together to celebrate their hard work at the Raising Hope Gala. The Hyatt Regency Hotel Ballroom was packed Thursday night for dinner and a keynote speech from bestselling author and motivational speaker, Bertice Berry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pooler Parkway Dental. Pooler, GA
|Thu
|PoolerParkwayDent...
|1
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 16
|Prodigal Son
|3
|Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior...
|Apr 15
|Iris09
|1
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|Chris
|3
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 13
|THE GANGBANG SQUA...
|80
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|TFL1289
|29
|The Devil Fled Down to GA (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|Real
|432
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC