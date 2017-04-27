PortSide: Port honors administrative assistants
It's national Administrative Professionals Week and Georgia Ports Authority wanted to do something special for the more than 100 administrative assistants who keep the port humming along. "Our administrative professionals make valuable contributions every day, increasing the efficiency of our departments and helping the Georgia Ports Authority remain at the forefront of service excellence in the logistics industry," said Lise Altman, senior director of human resources at GPA.
