Optim to combine Millen hospital with Sylvania facility
Jenkins Medical Center in Millen will close in June, and its services will merge with a hospital in Sylvania in neighboring Screven County, the hospitals' owner, Optim Health System, said this week. The two hospitals are about 20 miles from each other in east Georgia, roughly midway between Augusta to the north and Savannah to the south.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Edmontononian
|458
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Tue
|blackman blackmen
|82
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr 22
|Wesley vornbro k
|154
|Normandt Towers Apartments
|Apr 22
|V_Hours
|2
|Pooler Parkway Dental. Pooler, GA
|Apr 20
|PoolerParkwayDent...
|1
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 16
|Prodigal Son
|3
|Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior...
|Apr 15
|Iris09
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC