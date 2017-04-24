Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge f...

Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge fire could burn 6 months, official says - Mon, 24 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A member of a team from the Texas A&M Forest Service takes a picture of the groups' handiwork Thursday, April 20, 2017, after they wrapped the historic Chesser Island homestead in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in fire-retardant material to protect it from the West Mims Fire. SAVANNAH, Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) 23 hr gangbang squads ... 81
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Sat Wesley vornbro k 154
Normandt Towers Apartments Sat V_Hours 2
Pooler Parkway Dental. Pooler, GA Apr 20 PoolerParkwayDent... 1
The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16) Apr 16 Prodigal Son 3
Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior... Apr 15 Iris09 1
Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16) Apr 14 Chris 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,220 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC