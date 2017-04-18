Metro Police investigate shooting ove...

Metro Police investigate shooting overnight in West Savannah

Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Investigators arrived to the scene in the 3100 block of Hudson Street shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning to find a gunshot victim with life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

