Massie walking tour offers one more chance to check out Bull Street history

Ayela Khuhro, a heritage specialist at Massie Heritage Center, gives History is Monumental Walking Tour participants details about the Mercer Williams House on Tuesday from Montery Square, which is across the street from the house. The home, featured prominently in John Berendt's 1994 true crime book "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil," was one of many stops along Bull Street in downtown Savannah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.