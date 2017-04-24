Joy Prom held in Savannah
Saturday night was a special night under the sea for more than 100 people dancing the night away at the Joy Prom. "We're teaching our young men how to serve the community by caring for those less fortunate," said Jay Thompson, Xcel Strategies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|14 hr
|Sirjt
|156
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|5
|To the guy that picked the female trucker named...
|Fri
|Bringtesla
|2
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Thu
|B Napolen
|4
|Hank Johnson
|Thu
|John Karey
|1
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|Apr 26
|Edmontononian
|458
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 25
|blackman blackmen
|82
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC