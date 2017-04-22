Italian Society awards Finocchiaro Scholarships to essay winners
Six local high school students have been named winners of the Frank Finocchiaro Memorial Scholarship Essay Contest, sponsored by the Italian Society of Savannah in memory of Frank Finocchiaro, a founding member and Benedictine alumnus. Students were challenged to produce inspiring essays about the contributions of people of Italian descent to the development of Western Civilization.
