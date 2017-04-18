Hurricane conference a big draw after Matthew
That was evident at the Chatham Hurricane Conference on Tuesday where attendance was up to more than 500 participants - about 25 percent more than last year. "All the workshops we have today are related to the after-action comments we received," said Dennis Jones, director of the Chatham Emergency Management Agency.
