Hundreds turn out for Komen's Race for the Cure
On Saturday morning, hundreds of Savannahians went pink for the cause at the annual Race for the Cure at Ellis Square. The race is Susan G. Komen's biggest fundraiser of the year, said Aileen Gabbey, executive director of Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia Affiliate, and "what's raised here, stay's here."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|22 hr
|Wesley vornbro k
|154
|Normandt Towers Apartments
|Sat
|V_Hours
|2
|Pooler Parkway Dental. Pooler, GA
|Apr 20
|PoolerParkwayDent...
|1
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 16
|Prodigal Son
|3
|Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior...
|Apr 15
|Iris09
|1
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|Chris
|3
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 13
|THE GANGBANG SQUA...
|80
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC