High-speed chase leads to arrest of person of interest in Savannah triple murder

A person of interest in an early Monday morning shooting that left three people dead in Savannah has been arrested after a high-speed chase in Hardeeville. Keith Lamont Marrow Jr., whose alleged connection to the Savannah shooting has not yet been revealed by police, was arrested by Hardeeville Police Department officers following a chase along U.S. 17, according to a department news release.

