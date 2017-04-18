Growing the city within the city
LAST THURSDAY night there was an event at the Massie Heritage Center entitled "New Development in Savannah: Where Do We Go from Here?" This installment of a quarterly lecture series sponsored by the Friends of Massie and the Downtown Neighborhood Association featured Nick Palumbo, President of the Ardsley Park Neighborhood Association, and Kevin Klinkenberg, Director of the Savannah Development and Renewal Authority . These two gentlemen outlined their observations on the current climate of real estate development, primarily focusing on how it affects the Landmark Historic District and adjacent historic districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 16
|Prodigal Son
|3
|Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior...
|Apr 15
|Iris09
|1
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|Chris
|3
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 13
|THE GANGBANG SQUA...
|80
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|TFL1289
|29
|The Devil Fled Down to GA (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|Real
|432
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 3
|Nick the Dick
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC