Growing the city within the city

LAST THURSDAY night there was an event at the Massie Heritage Center entitled "New Development in Savannah: Where Do We Go from Here?" This installment of a quarterly lecture series sponsored by the Friends of Massie and the Downtown Neighborhood Association featured Nick Palumbo, President of the Ardsley Park Neighborhood Association, and Kevin Klinkenberg, Director of the Savannah Development and Renewal Authority . These two gentlemen outlined their observations on the current climate of real estate development, primarily focusing on how it affects the Landmark Historic District and adjacent historic districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.