Gregg Allman: I'm not dying, just resting in Savannah
Despite what you might have seen on the internet lately, Savannah-area rocker Gregg Allman says not to count him out just yet. The legendary musician, who has made homes in Savannah and Richmond Hill since 1999, took to his Facebook page Monday to report that he's still rockin'.
