Good Friday service held at Cathedral of St. John the Baptist
The Diocese of Greater Savannah and Parishioners held a noon service and then the Stations of the Cross later in the afternoon. Catholics from all over converge in Savannah to recognize the sacrifice Christ made on the cross on this Good Friday - in the "Liturgy of the Cross".
