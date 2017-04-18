GA Route 25 weekend closures scheduled for maintenance on Houlihan Bridge
Georgia Route 25 will be closed to traffic and detoured for two weekends beginning Friday, April 28 and Friday, May 12 for a rehabilitation project on the Houlihan Bridge over the Savannah River. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the closure period will be in effect from 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pooler Parkway Dental. Pooler, GA
|Apr 20
|PoolerParkwayDent...
|1
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 16
|Prodigal Son
|3
|Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior...
|Apr 15
|Iris09
|1
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|Chris
|3
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 13
|THE GANGBANG SQUA...
|80
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|TFL1289
|29
|The Devil Fled Down to GA (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|Real
|432
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC