Ga. 25 maintenance, detours scheduled near Houlihan Bridge
Traffic will be detoured around Ga.25 as it closes for a bridge rehabilitation project on the Houlihan Bridge for two weekends starting April 28-30 and May 12-14. The Industrial Company of Savannah will perform maintenance work on this historic turn-style truss bridge, the only operational bridge of its kind in Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|16 hr
|blackman blackmen
|82
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr 22
|Wesley vornbro k
|154
|Normandt Towers Apartments
|Apr 22
|V_Hours
|2
|Pooler Parkway Dental. Pooler, GA
|Apr 20
|PoolerParkwayDent...
|1
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 16
|Prodigal Son
|3
|Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior...
|Apr 15
|Iris09
|1
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|Chris
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC