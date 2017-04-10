Fundraiser held in Don Logana's honor for the MS Walk
A group of Savannah folks held a fundraiser Thursday for the annual MS Walk in honor of our own Don Logana. MS awareness was one of the many causes Don raised money, often raising tens of thousands of dollars each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
