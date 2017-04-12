Fork & Dagger brings neighborhood sandwich shop to downtown Savannah
Grand opening: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 with music by Anders Thomsen and free cheesecake samples Speaking of the neighborhood near Savannah Law School, we previously reported that Fox & Fig was a 100-percent vegan restaurant going into that space on Abercorn. That deal fell through and won't happen at that location.
