Food trucks now serving in downtown Savannah
Allison Terrill, right, talks to residents about her food truck, the Squeaky Beaver, on Thursday night. Eric Curl/Savannah Morning News Food truck owners wait for cars to move from their reserved spaces around Johnson Square so they can begin operating Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pooler Parkway Dental. Pooler, GA
|Thu
|PoolerParkwayDent...
|1
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 16
|Prodigal Son
|3
|Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior...
|Apr 15
|Iris09
|1
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|Chris
|3
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 13
|THE GANGBANG SQUA...
|80
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|TFL1289
|29
|The Devil Fled Down to GA (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|Real
|432
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC