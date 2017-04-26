Dwayne Johnson takes on Priyanka Chopra in new trailer for Savannah-shot movie, - Baywatch'
The reboot of the popular '90s TV show is set to hit theaters a month from today, but not before another trailer drops to offer a look at the film's villain, played by "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra. "Baywatch" stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, and was partially filmed on Tybee Island last year.
