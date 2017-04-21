Committee approves 14 items to help streamline Armstrong/Ga. Southern consolidation
A committee on Friday tasked with overseeing the consolidation of Savannah's Armstrong State University and Georgia Southern University made "considerable progress" toward merging the two schools, according to officials. No objections were raised by members as the committee approved a list of 14 items meant to streamline the human resources, budget, technology, auxiliary services and public safety operations between the two schools.
