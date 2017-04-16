Comedy & Curls: The Good Hair Movie
Fresh off of the success of their sold out premiere, Catherine Dee Holly & Fray Forde brought Comedy & Curls: The GOOD HAIR Movie to The Wormhole in Savannah. The event featured stand-up comedians Fray Forde, Chris Is Lame, Jerrod Smith, Mandel Tevin Williams, Paige Bowman and Dedrick Flynn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Prodigal Son
|3
|Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior...
|Sat
|Iris09
|1
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|Chris
|3
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 13
|THE GANGBANG SQUA...
|80
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|TFL1289
|29
|The Devil Fled Down to GA (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|Real
|432
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 3
|Nick the Dick
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC