City launches tourism management online survey
The City of Savannah is in the process of developing a Tourism Management Plan "with the goal of balancing resident needs with industry interests while preserving the authenticity of Savannah's historic district," said a spokesperson for the City. To engage the community and receive input from all stakeholders, the City is launching an online survey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|45 min
|Sirjt
|156
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Anonymous
|5
|To the guy that picked the female trucker named...
|Fri
|Bringtesla
|2
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Thu
|B Napolen
|4
|Hank Johnson
|Thu
|John Karey
|1
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|Apr 26
|Edmontononian
|458
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 25
|blackman blackmen
|82
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC