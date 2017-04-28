City launches tourism management onli...

City launches tourism management online survey

The City of Savannah is in the process of developing a Tourism Management Plan "with the goal of balancing resident needs with industry interests while preserving the authenticity of Savannah's historic district," said a spokesperson for the City. To engage the community and receive input from all stakeholders, the City is launching an online survey.

