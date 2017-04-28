Boy Scouts Council, Elks present annu...

Boy Scouts Council, Elks present annual awards

Award honorees with their family members. Honorees from left: Don Lajoie of Brunswick, Stephen Wurtz of Savannah, and John Horton of Savannah, received the Silver Beaver Award, and Ashby Nail, member of Troop 472 in Baxley, received the national William T. Hornaday Award.

