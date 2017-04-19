A landmark case for transparency: Support open government
The Georgia Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case involving Atlanta's Northside Hospital. Specifically, the question is whether Northside's records are considered public and available to the people it serves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 16
|Prodigal Son
|3
|Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior...
|Apr 15
|Iris09
|1
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|Chris
|3
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 13
|THE GANGBANG SQUA...
|80
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|TFL1289
|29
|The Devil Fled Down to GA (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|Real
|432
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 3
|Nick the Dick
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC