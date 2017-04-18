9 Savannah students named finalists for Governor's Honors Program
More than 3,000 students were nominated to the state level Governor's Honors Program competition this year and nearly 1,700 of them participated in this year's state interview and selection process. Of those 1,700, nine Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students have been chosen as finalists, plus one as an alternate, according to SCCPSS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Prodigal Son
|3
|Savannah Sidewalks & Trash: A Study on Behavior...
|Apr 15
|Iris09
|1
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|Chris
|3
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 13
|THE GANGBANG SQUA...
|80
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|TFL1289
|29
|The Devil Fled Down to GA (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|Real
|432
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 3
|Nick the Dick
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC