5 Savannah seniors named Georgia Scholars
Five SCCPSS students are among just 183 graduating seniors from schools across Georgia to have been recognized as 2017 Georgia Scholars. The announcement came from the Georgia Department of Education on April 17. Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Department identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.
