World War II Liberty ship model insta...

World War II Liberty ship model installed in Savannah

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Washington Times

The Savannah International Trade & Convention Center has amassed quite an impressive collection of models in its "Port of Savannah - Gateway to the World" exhibit of ocean-going vessels from the 20th century and beyond. A 13-foot model of the SS James Oglethorpe was installed Wednesday on the river side of the trade center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homeland Security arrests 26 suspected illegal ... Fri Wildchild 5
Megan Murrell? (Jan '16) Thu GoogledmynameLOL 4
Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09) Feb 8 South girl 26
Support tour local teamster Feb 3 Supportyourlocalt... 1
gay teens in georgia (Jan '15) Feb 2 David 28
News Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly Feb 1 former democrat 1
Matt Davis Feb 1 sup2 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,389 • Total comments across all topics: 278,799,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC