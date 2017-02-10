World War II Liberty ship model installed in Savannah
The Savannah International Trade & Convention Center has amassed quite an impressive collection of models in its "Port of Savannah - Gateway to the World" exhibit of ocean-going vessels from the 20th century and beyond. A 13-foot model of the SS James Oglethorpe was installed Wednesday on the river side of the trade center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeland Security arrests 26 suspected illegal ...
|Fri
|Wildchild
|5
|Megan Murrell? (Jan '16)
|Thu
|GoogledmynameLOL
|4
|Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09)
|Feb 8
|South girl
|26
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC