Vox Populi: - Name me one place in Savannah without noise, crime and traffic problems.'
"The American people need to stop watching all television news broadcasts and unsubscribe from all newspapers to avoid being politically swayed by their fake news - especially from fake comments that there is intelligence in the White House ." "Enough with the eyesore of huge number of homeless under the bridge on President's Street.
Savannah Discussions
|Homeland Security arrests 26 suspected illegal ...
|Fri
|Wildchild
|5
|Megan Murrell? (Jan '16)
|Thu
|GoogledmynameLOL
|4
|Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09)
|Feb 8
|South girl
|26
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
