Urban Savannah Chamber of Commerce celebrates first year
Hundreds of Savannah business owners and entrepreneurs donned their finest garb for the Urban Savannah Chamber of Commerce's first meeting and awards banquet Friday evening. The organization, which has more than 200 members, seeks to support minority-owned businesses in the Savannah area, said John Voner, founding president and chairman.
