Urban Savannah Chamber of Commerce ce...

Urban Savannah Chamber of Commerce celebrates first year

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Hundreds of Savannah business owners and entrepreneurs donned their finest garb for the Urban Savannah Chamber of Commerce's first meeting and awards banquet Friday evening. The organization, which has more than 200 members, seeks to support minority-owned businesses in the Savannah area, said John Voner, founding president and chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homeland Security arrests 26 suspected illegal ... 8 hr Wildchild 5
Megan Murrell? (Jan '16) Thu GoogledmynameLOL 4
Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09) Wed South girl 26
Support tour local teamster Feb 3 Supportyourlocalt... 1
gay teens in georgia (Jan '15) Feb 2 David 28
News Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly Feb 1 former democrat 1
Matt Davis Feb 1 sup2 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,792 • Total comments across all topics: 278,759,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC