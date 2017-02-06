Underground' cast dish about enjoyable move to Savannah for season two
With the season two premiere of "Underground" coming in about a month, the cast participated in a Q&A and spoke about moving the production from Baton Rouge to Savannah and how they took to the Hostess City. Speaking with Savannah College of Art and Design's film and television department head, D.W. Moffett, on AJCaccessATL on Thursday, members of the cast, including Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Amirah Vann and Aisha Hinds said the move to Savannah was an enjoyable one.
