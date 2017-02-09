Tornado injures seven people in Bulloch, damages 11 Effingham houses
A tornado slammed a tree into a mobile home on Floyd Avenue in the Pineora community of Effingham County early Thursday. . A tornado injured seven people and destroyed four houses in Bulloch County and damaged 11 houses in Effingham County early Thursday, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megan Murrell? (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|GoogledmynameLOL
|4
|Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09)
|Wed
|South girl
|26
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 30
|jtr304
|42
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC