Today in Georgia history - Wesleys arrive in the colony
On this day in 1736 brothers John and Charles Wesley arrived in Georgia after having sailed from England on Dec. 10, 1735 with James Oglethorpe and 254 new Georgia colonists - including a number of Moravians and Salzburgers. While John Wesley would stay in Savannah to minister to the colonists, Charles and the others sailed south to St. Simons Island to begin the Frederica settlement.
