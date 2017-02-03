'The Great Blacks in Wax Museum' being held as part of Savannah Black Heritage Festival
February is black history month and several events are taking place in Savannah to celebrate the accomplishments of those who paved the way for others in society. Right now there is a traveling wax museum all the way from Baltimore, Maryland.
