SunTrust Foundation donates $20,000 to Step Up Savannah
SunTrust Foundation has donated $20,000 to Step Up Savannah for Step Up's job-readiness training, the Chatham Apprentice Program. SunTrust Foundation has donated $20,000 to Step Up Savannah for Step Up's job-readiness training, the Chatham Apprentice Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeland Security arrests 26 suspected illegal ...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Megan Murrell? (Jan '16)
|Thu
|GoogledmynameLOL
|4
|Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09)
|Wed
|South girl
|26
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC