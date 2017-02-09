Severe storm injures 7, destroys homes near Statesboro
A violent storm striking before dawn Thursday injured seven people and destroyed their homes in a rural southeast Georgia community near Statesboro. Authorities suspect a tornado was responsible for demolishing three homes and heavily damaging another in the sparsely populated community of Stilson, said Ted Wynn, emergency management director for Bulloch County.
