SCAD students create - Hideaway Grove' treehouse for Disney competition
This concept art demonstrates the SCAD team's vision of an open-air treehouse concept "Hideaway Grove," aimed to fit seamlessly into the Savannah landscape. It would include all the features of an indoor SCAD study space, but with the added allure of fresh air and nature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeland Security arrests 26 suspected illegal ...
|Fri
|Wildchild
|5
|Megan Murrell? (Jan '16)
|Feb 9
|GoogledmynameLOL
|4
|Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09)
|Feb 8
|South girl
|26
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC