Savannah Summer 500 program looking to attract more businesses
As a show of appreciation and opportunity to ask for their help again, the Savannah mayor and staff hosted business leaders who participated in last year's Summer 500 program. Roughly 200 businesses joined in the program to offer rising high school seniors paid internships in a variety jobs.
