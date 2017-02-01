Savannah meeting, convention bookings grow in 2016
Meeting and convention-related hotel rooms booked in Savannah surpassed 218,000 rooms in 2016, according to numbers recently released by Visit Savannah's sales team. The team recorded 219,524 rooms in 2016, which tops 2015 numbers by almost 20,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|8 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|10 hr
|sup2
|3
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 30
|jtr304
|42
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 30
|BLACK HOOD BROTHERS
|67
|Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13)
|Jan 25
|Jeff
|6
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Paul
|19
|Where can I cop h?
|Jan 24
|Sweetleaf1980
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC