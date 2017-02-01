Savannah man sentenced to life without parole in 2015 slaying of fiancee

A Savannah man today was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder conviction in the 2015 beating-strangulation death of his fiancee. Chatham County Superior Court Judge James F. Bass Jr. imposed the maximum sentence for William "Willie" Christopher Moore, 40, on his Jan. 13 murder conviction by a jury in the slaying of Mandi DeAnne Kaiser during an argument at her apartment on Apache Avenue on Feb. 18, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.