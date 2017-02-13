Savannah gets first distillery since ...

Savannah gets first distillery since Prohibition

Located at 641 Indian St., the distillery will offer tours every hour, on the hour Monday through Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. "After three years of hard work, we can't wait to open our doors to visitors and locals this week," co-owner Chris Sywassink said in a press release. The 17,000 square-foot building, once home to Frozen Paradise nightclub, was constructed in 1958 and has undergone a complete renovation to make way for a tasting room and 10,000-square-foot aging and distilling area.

