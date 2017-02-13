Savannah gets first distillery since Prohibition

Located at 641 Indian St., the distillery will offer tours every hour, on the hour Monday through Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. "After three years of hard work, we can't wait to open our doors to visitors and locals this week," co-owner Chris Sywassink said in a press release. The 17,000 square-foot building, once home to Frozen Paradise nightclub, was constructed in 1958 and has undergone a complete renovation to make way for a tasting room and 10,000-square-foot aging and distilling area.

