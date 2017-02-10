Savannah crime stats for January show drop in violent crime

Savannah-Chatham police released the year-to-date crime numbers for their jurisdiction earlier this week, noting a rise in homicides in January 2017 compared to last year, but a 17 percent drop in violent crime overall. Police have investigated four homicides so far in 2017, which is one more than they investigated at this point in 2016 and two more than 2015.

