Savannah crime stats for January show drop in violent crime
Savannah-Chatham police released the year-to-date crime numbers for their jurisdiction earlier this week, noting a rise in homicides in January 2017 compared to last year, but a 17 percent drop in violent crime overall. Police have investigated four homicides so far in 2017, which is one more than they investigated at this point in 2016 and two more than 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeland Security arrests 26 suspected illegal ...
|50 min
|spytheweb
|4
|Megan Murrell? (Jan '16)
|Thu
|GoogledmynameLOL
|4
|Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09)
|Wed
|South girl
|26
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC