Savannah community, politicians react to Trump' executive order, aftermath

Savannah residents, officials and other members of the community are dealing with the aftermath of President Donald Trump's recent executive order - and subsequent overrule - barring nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. "I believe that President Donald J. Trump's executive order not only violated the spirit of the U.S. Constitution, but contrary to the basic principles upon which our great nation was founded," said Savannah Alderman Van Johnson.

