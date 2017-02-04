Savannah community, politicians react...

Savannah community, politicians react to Trump' executive order, aftermath

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Savannah residents, officials and other members of the community are dealing with the aftermath of President Donald Trump's recent executive order - and subsequent overrule - barring nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. "I believe that President Donald J. Trump's executive order not only violated the spirit of the U.S. Constitution, but contrary to the basic principles upon which our great nation was founded," said Savannah Alderman Van Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support tour local teamster Fri Supportyourlocalt... 1
gay teens in georgia (Jan '15) Thu David 28
News Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly Feb 1 former democrat 1
Matt Davis Feb 1 sup2 3
Poll Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13) Jan 30 jtr304 42
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jan 30 BLACK HOOD BROTHERS 67
News Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13) Jan 25 Jeff 6
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Chatham County was issued at February 05 at 9:09AM EST

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,889 • Total comments across all topics: 278,575,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC