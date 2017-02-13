Savannah assistant city attorney recognized for community service
Savannah Assistant City Attorney Denise Cooper was recently recognized with the 18th annual Robert Benham Award for Community Service because of her community contributions beyond the law. Cooper started in April 2016 with the city of Savannah's code enforcement-property maintenance department on zoning and development services, including Chatham County Recorder's Court.
